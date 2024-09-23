79°
Albany road closed after 18-wheeler took down power pole
ALBANY - A portion of Ambrose Hoover Road in Albany is shut down after an 18-wheeler took down a power pole.
The Albany Volunteer Fire Department posted about the problem around 3 p.m. Officials said the semi-truck hit power lines and took down a pole.
It's unclear when the roadway will be open.
