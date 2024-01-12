55°
Alabama to hire Washington's Kalen DeBoer as head football coach

Friday, January 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
TUSCALOOSA - Alabama football found its successor to Nick Saban in Washington's Kalen DeBoer, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

DeBoer, who led Washington to a PAC-12 Championship and National Championship appearance this past season, has a 104-12 record as a head coach. He previously coached at Fresno State.

Washington had the 12th best total offense in the country under DeBoer, according to the NCAA. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, and his offensive line won the Joe Moore Award.

