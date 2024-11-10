Alabama beats LSU 42-13 in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE- LSU lost to Alabama 42 to 13. This is the first night game in Death Valley that head coach Brian Kelly has lost since his coaching tenure began at LSU in 2022.

The Tigers struggled to stop the quarterback run and consistently take care of the ball on Saturday night.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished the matchup 27-42 passing for 239 yards and one touchdown. He also had two interceptions and a fumble.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was 12-18 passing for 109 yards, but the stats he put up with his legs gave LSU the biggest issues. Milroe rushed for a career-high 185 yards and four touchdowns. The longest rush came on the first play of the fourth quarter for 72 yards and firmly put the game out of reach for the Tigers as the Crimson Tide took a 35-6 lead.

This matchup was essentially a playoff elimination game and unfortunately for LSU, they were unable to overcome multiple mistakes on both sides of the ball.

After the game, Kelly took responsibility for the loss saying that he and his staff have to do a better job coaching in multiple areas for the team to succeed.

LSU falls to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in conference play. The Tigers will head on the road to play the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 16.