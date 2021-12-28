Latest Weather Blog
Airplane crashes in California neighborhood, officials report no survivors
EL CAJON, California — A California neighborhood became the scene of a deadly airplane crash late Monday night, and at this time, officials say no survivors were found aboard the craft.
According to CNN, it was around 7 p.m. when a Learjet carrying an unknown number of passengers, crashed in a residential area in the city of El Cajon, which is about 16 miles east of San Diego.
The fiery crash took out power lines, scattered debris throughout streets, and left multiple homes in the Bostonia neighborhood without power.
"When firefighters arrived at the scene there was significant rain occurring and there was a large debris field that stretched about 200 feet," Lakeside Fire Protection District Chief Don Butz said.
At least one home and one vehicle were damaged by debris from the crash.
"The firefighters observed a significant fireball and smoke from the fire station -- the fire station is a half a mile away from the scene," Butz said.
None of the individuals on the ground were injured, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. But firefighters did not find any survivors on the airplane.
Additional information related to the victims of the crash will be released once family members have been notified, locals officials said.
Details about the crash are still scarce. The plane had been scheduled to land at a local airfield, but specifics as to where the plane was coming from and where it was headed have yet to be confirmed.
"At this time, we do not have information on where the plane was coming from or how many were on board. Firefighters were not able to find any survivors at the crash scene," the sheriff's department said.
