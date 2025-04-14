AirMed called to 18-wheeler crash along Greenwell Springs Road; at least one person injured

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Greenwell Springs Road was closed near Alphonse Forbes Road on Monday afternoon following a three-vehicle wreck that left at least one person injured.

Sources told WBRZ that two 18-wheelers and one car crashed just after 12 p.m. and emergency medical treatment was needed at the site. An Acadian AirMed helicopter landed in the area just before 12:45 p.m.

State Police is working the crash.

WBRZ is working to gather more information.