Airlines now operating full schedule of flights out of Baton Rouge airport

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Metro Airport says it's back to hosting a full schedule of flights days after Hurricane Ida shut down the capital area.

The airport says it expects to have a limited number of seats available Thursday and Friday, but it expects availability to improve over the weekend.

Read the full announcement below.

American, Delta and United are back to flying a full schedule of flights at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR). While a limited number of seats are available on Thursday and Friday flights, overall seat availability improves through the weekend and beyond.

American is operating nonstop flights to Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Charlotte (CLT); Delta is operating nonstop flights to Atlanta (ATL); and United flights are operating to Houston InterContinental Airport (IAH). Connections are available to and from hundreds of domestic and international destinations through these hub airports.

The rental car companies are open at Baton Rouge Metro Airport, which include Avis, Budget, Enterprise, Hertz and National.

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport and the airlines continue to follow strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols in the terminal and on the aircraft. High-touch surfaces at BTR are cleaned frequently with hospital-grade disinfectants, and disinfectant fogging is done in the terminal building at night. American, Delta and United utilize fogging by spraying an electrically-charged and safe to breathe disinfectant on interior aircraft surfaces before the physical cleaning process to ensure germs and viruses are eradicated.

HEPA filters on the aircraft capture at least 99.97% of airborne microbes by circulating the cabin air once every 2 to 4 minutes. As the filters purify the air on the inside of the aircraft, fresh air enters the engine compressor on the outside, making the cabin air much cleaner than the air in most restaurants, bars, stores or commercial buildings.