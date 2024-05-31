84°
Agents seize 164 sacks of oysters from Houma woman cited for harvesting violations

Friday, May 31 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

FOUR LEAGUE BAY - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents recovered 164 sacks of oysters that were improperly harvested. 

Santa Carbajal, 55, of Houma was cited for oyster harvesting violations after being stopped in Four League Bay. Agents found the sacks on board her vessel in a nonfunctional fridge, and officials said an average sack of oysters weights around 105 pounds. 

Carbajal also reportedly failed to fill out the oyster harvesting logbook. 

Violations regarding the logbook and sanitation regulations carry up to a $25 fine per offense for loss of product, but officials did not specify how much Carbajal would be fined for. 

The sacks of oysters were returned to the water. 

