AG: Man who pleaded guilty to raping child will spend 40 years in prison

BAKER - A Baker man who pleaded guilty to raping a child will spend 40 years in prison, Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Tuesday.

Christopher Morgan was arrested in 2023 two counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile and two counts of production of pornography involving juveniles. WBRZ previously reported that an undercover operation revealed that Morgan admitted to creating pornographic images with girls under 10 years old and raping multiple girls under 10 years old.

More than two years later, Morgan pleaded guilty to second-degree rape of a child, production of pornography involving juveniles and possession of pornography involving juveniles. He was sentenced to 40 years for the rape charge, 20 years for production of child pornography and and 10 years for the possession.

The AG says that each charge will run concurrently, without benefit of probation, parole or a suspended sentence.

“Not only are we taking them off the streets, we’re locking them away as well. I’d like to thank our investigators and prosecutors for their hard and tireless work on this case. Christopher Morgan is a disturbed and sick individual, and now he likely will spend the rest of his life in prison like he deserves," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.