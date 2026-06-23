Man pleads guilty to attempted rape of Gonzales grocery store employee

GONZALES - An Ascension Parish man who tried to rape a female employee behind a Gonzales grocery store pleaded guilty to charges in two separate cases.

District Attorney Ricky Babin's office says Samuel Lane pleaded guilty to home invasion, attempted first-degree rape, and attempted first-degree robbery.

WBRZ previously reported Lane was arrested after attacking an employee at Lamendola's Supermarket. Documents said the woman was feeding cats by the store when Lane demanded money from her before hitting her and dragging her across the pavement and behind a building, where he attempted to rape her.

Lane was arrested in a separate incident where he walked up to an apartment, knocked on the door and told the person inside that he was having car troubles. Documents say the victim asked Lane to leave before he pushed into the home and grabbed the victim by the throat.

The DA's office said Lane will be sentenced in August, but "faces decades in state prison."