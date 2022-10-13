After years of drainage issues, Zachary resident desperate for help

ZACHARY - Some residents have been trying to get the drainage along their road cleared but are having trouble finding who's responsible. For a long time, those residents say the City of Zachary and the City-Parish appear to be pointing fingers at one another.

"They don't seem to be interested in our problem," said Linda Munn.

After years of calling to fix the drainage problem along MacHost Road Munn can't catch a break. She says she's called her Zachary Councilman Tommy Womack, Mayor David Amrhein, City-Parish Department of Public Works, and Metro Councilman Trae Welch.

"I've been on their list for over eight years and I think that list should have been whittled down," she said.

The ditches along MacHost Road overfill during a large rain and in many spots, weeds have taken over. Some residents say water fills the road and their front yards during a heavy rain.

"It's been enough time for somebody to do something," she said.

Rip Chandler lives across the street from Munn. He says he's been calling for help, too. He says it gives him a headache thinking about the next big rain.

"I'm really worried about when we have a two-day rain it's going to be in my living room," said Chandler.

Their calls have not been answered because of some confusion about what maintenance department should handle the area. Along MacHost Road, one house might be in the City of Zachary, while the one next door is considered City-Parish. Just like the properties, the road goes in and out of the Zachary city limits.

Zachary Public Works Director Chris Davezac says the City of Zachary does not maintain MacHost Road, but instead, it's maintained by the City-Parish. He says the City of Zachary has never maintained the ditches along the road.

Metro Councilman Trae Welch tells 2 On Your Side the City-Parish will take responsibility this time and work on a plan for the long-term so residents don't have to deal with the back and forth again.

"Citizens shouldn't have to be bounced back and forth like a ping pong ball between the City of Zachary and the City of Baton Rouge," said Welch. "They should be able to go to one place."

The City-Parish is scheduled to meet with Chandler and Munn Thursday to work on a plan to resolve their issue.