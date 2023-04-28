After WBRZ report, work on a condo's parking lot covered in potholes finally begins; some tenants aren't satisfied

BATON ROUGE- Owners and tenants at Concord Condominiums have wanted their parking lot, which was covered in deep potholes, to be fixed for years.

After WBRZ reported on the problem, it seems that work has started on the repairs.

Friday morning, workers were seen laying down asphalt on the parking lot where potholes exposed to the original cement.

Some residents, like Jaqueline Givens and Betty Roberts, say the job is not a permanent solution, even calling it a waste of money.

"It's just going to last for several years, and then it is going to go back to the way it was," Roberts told WBRZ.

"The asphalt they are putting down, you can tell it's not going to hold," Givens said. "It's a patch job," she added.

Patch job or not, Concord Office Manager Ted Baldwin told WBRZ the parking lot should be fixed by next week.

Givens doesn't buy that. She says there is still another side of the condo that needs to be paved and some parts of the street that need work are covered in water, likely delaying the process.

"To me, it might be three to six months the way things are going."

WBRZ asked Baldwin for an interview. He told us he would speak in more detail when the parking lot is fixed.