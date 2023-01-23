After shooting left 12 wounded, officials looking into 'security breach' at Baton Rouge club

BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, the Dior Bar and Lounge was still very much a crime scene, with investigators from the Alcohol Beverage Commission and Baton Rouge Police stopping by.

Several shoes abandoned in chaos were visible from the street.

Investigators are looking into how someone was able to get a gun into a bustling nightclub and kick off a confrontation that left 12 people shot.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says it's still looking to make arrests after what Chief Murphy Paul called a "targeted" attack at the Dior Bar & Lounge off College Drive early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooter was able to get the weapon past security, raising questions about how that happened.

"That is a part of that investigation. We started having contact with our counterparts at ABC, whose regulatory agency involved in this. All of that will be revealed once that investigation has concluded," Deputy Chief Myron Daniels said. "They have also clarified some of the items they will be looking into will be the security breach that occurred from the private security that was working at the event."

Rashard Rusk is a promoter who says he's worked with Dior several times before. He was standing in line to get in when he heard the gunfire.

"There are rules for a reason and I feel like rules were broken," Rusk said. "I'm not going to blame the club owner, but that's were all fingers are going to."

"Regardless of the fact, the security that was supposed to ensure that nobody goes in with a weapon, they were hired by you, so all accountability comes back to the owners," he added.

No one has died, but three people were left in critical condition. Sources told WBRZ an artist that was performing that night, DJ Revv, was shot in the spine and is now paralyzed from the waist down. He was not the intended target.

On Instagram Sunday evening, DIOR posted this message:

"We're deeply sorry for what took place early this morning...We did everything to provide a safe space for our patrons. We took necessary precautions with staffing numerous police officers and security detail"

However, Rusk says those necessary precautions clearly weren't enough.

"They were paid to pat down, they were paid to make sure no weapons were allowed inside the venue and once again a weapon was allowed inside the venue."

We've learned the venue has changed ownership multiple times. In the past, neighboring businesses had complained about capacity violations.

However, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department logs dating back to 2020, there have been no violations.

Baton Rouge Police say they are investigating the security breach with the help of ABC and that the owners are cooperating fully.