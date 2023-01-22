Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning, police say.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.

Authorities confirmed five victims were transported to the hospital by EMS, while four others arrived in personal vehicles. Police said all victims are in stable condition, and no deaths have been reported.

The incident in Baton Rouge happened within minutes of another shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 12 people dead and another 12 injured.

Ahead of the shooting, Dior Bar & Lounge had been advertising a "back to college" themed live show, set to run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Sunday to discuss the shooting. Watch the conference live here.

Sunday afternoon, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement condemning the "senseless act of violence":

The shooting that happened overnight at a local venue was a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked.



I personally joined Chief Paul and members of the BRPD team overnight at the hospital.



Law enforcement is actively investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice. BRPD will be sharing more information today.



This is a sad event after our community has continuously worked to interrupt violence.



All of our public safety teams are activated at this time. I have requested several community organizations reach out and provide victims and their families with necessary services, and ongoing supports to help ensure there are no retaliations from this event.



We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and individuals no longer turn to guns to resolve their differences.



Please join me in praying for the victims and their families.



If you have information about last night’s incident, please contact crime stoppers right away.