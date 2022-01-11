After shocking true crime podcast, sheriff reveals effort for grand jury indictment in March 2021 homicide case

ERWINVILLE – The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office said it anticipates taking the case of a woman found dead last year to a grand jury amid the bright spotlight of a popular true crime podcast.

In a series of podcasts from Woody Overton, the former detective questioned the death investigation of Mary Pourciau. Pouciau was found dead in Erwinville in March 2021.

Overton spoke with Pourciau’s family who are frustrated with the sheriff’s office investigation.

Pourciau was found dead in what Overton described as a bloody “murder” – a case he felt he needed to discuss on his podcast: “This is a murder that I could not turn my back on,” he said in his most recent podcast that was made available Tuesday.

“Mary was beat to hell,” Overton said.

“Our sister was murdered on March 29 …and we haven’t been getting a lot of answers,” Lori Cash, Pourciau’s sister, said in the first podcast on the situation in late 2021.

Overton hosts the Real Life Real Crime podcast: Find it here.

Cash said the death certificate classified her sister’s death as a homicide and she had been strangled.

Overton spoke with WBRZ Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Tuesday, the case is ongoing.

“This is an active investigation, we're working every angle. Our goal is to turn this over to the district attorney's office to be presented to a grand jury,” West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes said in a statement.

“They have suspects,” Overton said. In fact, detectives believe Pourciau’s husband killed her.

“He is my suspect,” a detective told the family in a recorded phone conversation.

West Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies did not elaborate on the phone call or if there are suspects in their statement to WBRZ Tuesday.

“It’s not considered a cold case,” a detective tells family in a recorded conversation played on the podcast, but family were frustrated with the progress of the case.

Pourciau, 57, was a mother and grandmother.