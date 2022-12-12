72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After police chief was ousted for misconduct, Plaquemine set to name interim replacement

1 hour 37 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, December 12 2022 Dec 12, 2022 December 12, 2022 11:55 AM December 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Kenny Payne

PLAQUEMINE - City officials are poised to name an interim chief of police after Chief Kenny Payne resigned following his malfeasance conviction last month.

According to a special meeting agenda, the Mayor and Board of Selectman will vote Tuesday on a resolution naming Robert Johnson III as the interim chief. Johnson previously worked in the department as assistant chief and later took on a job in the city government. 

Johnson would take over the role pending a special election to decide a long-term replacement for Payne, who was charged with trying to solicit sex in exchange for favors.

Trending News

The allegations against Payne were laid out in a series of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports earlier this year. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days