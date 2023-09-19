After killing at high school football game, West Baton Rouge leaders call for teens to give up their guns

PORT ALLEN- District Attorney Tony Clayton said detectives have pinpointed several gangs that are operating out of West Baton Rouge that are posting videos to social media and causing problems.

One of those groups, TMS, posted videos to YouTube that are now under investigation. The videos, that are easily accessible online, show what appears to be juveniles smoking and pointing and waving guns.

"If you anoint yourself God and suck the life out of someone else's child, then you forfeit your right to walk around with the rest of us," District Attorney Tony Clayton said. "You will die at Angola. The only way to get out is in a pine box."

Clayton said investigators have been monitoring the activity for quite sometime.

"I'm willing to work with the parents if you come in and say my son is in that video," Clayton said. "Here's the gun that he had. I'm going to sit down and see the extent of that. But, I have to give credit to the parent, who brings that child in and the gun in too. I'm not going to hold that against the parent. I applaud that."

Clayton said his office and law enforcement are also prepared to take a different route if parents choose not to cooperate.

"Charges against them could range from improper supervision to contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, it just depends," Clayton said. "I'm not after the parents. Parents are not the issue. The issue is on the children. The parents will become an issue if they support this type of activity."

Recently, Clayton said authorities shut down a gang called "The Young and the Reckless." They believe that group was operating out of Pointe Coupee Parish and was responsible for seven murders. Three people have been convicted and five are awaiting trial.

"I'm assuming if you're holding what looks like a gun, quacks like a gun, it's a gun," Clayton said.