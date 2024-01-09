After judge tossed indictment over technicality, parents once again charged with their daughter's murder

SLAUGHTER - A couple accused of letting their daughter rot away on a couch is once again facing murder charges after a judge threw out their original indictment.

Earlier this month, Sheila and Clay Fletcher's charges for second-degree murder were tossed out by Judge Kathryn Jones due to an issue with the language in their charging documents. District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla told WBRZ on Monday that a grand jury had reinstated the charges.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit first exposed the case in April 2022. At the time, investigators said that 36-year-old Lacey Fletcher was left to rot on the sofa for so long that the floor beneath it had buckled due to the pooling urine.

The coroner's office ultimately determined that starvation was a contributing factor in Lacey's death.

Though the woman was found dead in January 2022, it would take months before criminal charges were brought against her parents, after WBRZ reported on the details surrounding her death.

The couple was previously scheduled to go to trial this month.