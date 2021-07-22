After his 4th arrest, ex-police officer will remain jailed without bond

BATON ROUGE - A former narcotics officer who's been booked four times in the span of a few months will not be allowed to bond out of jail after his latest arrest.

Ex-BRPD officer Jason Acree is accused of taking drugs that were seized by the department and smashing evidence while on duty, but Acree's most recent arrest came in May after he was caught drag racing with guns and drugs in his car.

Acree has been jail for 8 weeks, and EBRDA’s office is asking to revoke his bond.



His attorney says that his behavior back in May reflected the stress he was under b/c of his arrests and says he was on his way to work when he was arrested for drag racing. @WBRZ — Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) July 22, 2021

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Acree, who's been held in jail for eight weeks, will continue to be jailed without bond.

He was first arrested in February after he was implicated in an internal corruption investigation at BRPD. At the time, Acree was accused of taking marijuana from an evidence locker and giving it to a friend.

Between that first arrest and his most recent charges, Acree was booked twice more as investigators uncovered more of his alleged wrongdoing at BRPD.