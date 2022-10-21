82°
After bus drivers threaten to skip work, several Livingston schools asking parents to pick up their kids

Source: WBRZ
LIVINGSTON - Multiple Livingston Parish schools are advising parents to drive their kids home after an unknown number of disgruntled bus drivers threatened not to work their routes Friday afternoon.

Several schools reported problems with their bus routes Friday and told parents they may need to arrange another way to get their children home. 

-Doyle Elementary

-North Corbin Elementary

-South Oak Live Elementary

-Southside Elementary

One of the schools warned on Facebook that students could be "very late" getting home due to the driver shortage.

The Livingston Parish School System said it wasn't immediately clear whether other schools were affected. 

