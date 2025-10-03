After an LSU student was arrested, attorneys talk about what went wrong

BATON ROUGE - After seven students were removed and arrested at an LSU presidential search committee meeting, they were released, including one student who had been booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, raising questions about whether the arrests were justified.

Gabriela Juárez, who was speaking at the podium to the committee, exceeded her allotted three minutes and was forcibly removed by two LSU officers. She was released around 1 a.m.

"Clearly, we are having some impact," Juárez said.

Officials said Juárez was removed from the meeting after she exceeded her allotted three minutes to speak.

"I was not told 'you're being detained', Juárez said. "I was not given any lawful order. I had two men walk up to me and grab me violently while I was speaking, and I knew that I had to not comply or go down silent," Juárez said.

Franz Borghardt, an attorney, explained how the public is meant to conduct themselves during meetings of this kind and at what point law enforcement can get involved and remove a person from a meeting.

"You're public statement doesn't allow you to filibuster or derail the meeting," Borghardt said. "If you're talking about baseball, and it's not a meeting about baseball, they can shut that down."

Juárez was booked for resisting an officer and for interfering with educational processes.

The university says it fully supports free expression, but that Juárez disobeyed the posted rules.