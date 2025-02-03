Advocates ramp up efforts to prevent sex trafficking as thousands visit New Orleans for Super Bowl weekend

BATON ROUGE - When thousands of football fans descend on New Orleans for the Super Bowl this weekend, groups battling child sex trafficking will be working to keep kids safe.

Law enforcement agencies are working to prevent crime in and around the Superdome.

The Baton Rouge Child Advocacy Center is working to battle an expected uptick in sex trafficking.

"Because this a time where there will be a lot of money coming through the city, it's easier for these traffickers to traffic these victims and make a profit off of them so that's a hotel, through airports, that's around schools," said Akeem Burl, a regional care coordinator for center.

Burl said alert adults may be able to notice and intervene on behalf of children under the control of violent traffickers.

"They tend to try to seclude kids, try to seclude potential victims," Buri said.

Visitors also should be cautious of overly-friendly people, because strangers trying to break down your barriers may start with a conversation.

"This is a trying time for New Orleans and this is an issue that is on the rise, and you just have to be vigilant of everything around us to be safe", Burl said.

The group's website has more information about how to help those being abused.