Adventurous pet leaves home, is returned to owner 5 years & 1,200 miles later

Photo: Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society

PORTLAND, OR - After five years of separation, a man and his beloved pet have been reunited.

According to the BBC, a cat named Sasha left his Portland home and traveled nearly 1,200 miles away. Sasha was recently found in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter said it was able to locate Sasha’s owner by scanning the cat's microchip.

Sasha's owner, Viktor Usov, said he’d given up hope of ever seeing his pet again.

Usov told the animal shelter, “I couldn’t believe it. We thought the worst, but when we received the call, we were so thankful Sasha was alive and well.”

Though only the adventurous feline knows the true story of his trip to Santa Fe, Usov believes Sasha somehow managed to hitch a ride to New Mexico.

“I guess I want to think he was on a great American adventure,” Usov said.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter posted a video on facebook, recounting the second leg of Sasha's great American adventure as the cat traveled back home to Portland.