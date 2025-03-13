Additional psychiatric evaluation ordered for Loranger murder, kidnapping suspect

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge said Thursday he wants to know more about the mental state of a man accused of killing a Loranger woman last year and kidnapping her two daughters.

Daniel Callihan faces charges in the deaths of Callie Brunett, 35, and Erin Brunett, 4. Following a previous mental exam, an expert said it appeared nothing would prevent Callihan from aiding in his own defense. The judge said Thursday that, to address continuing concerns from Callihan's lawyers, he would order another review.

Callie Brunett's 6-year-old daughter was also abducted.

Callihan and his girlfriend Victoria Cox are charged with capital murder and related crimes in Mississippi and in Tangipahoa Parish. Cox and Callihan are accused of killing Brunett and taking her children with them to Mississippi, where Erin Brunett was killed.

The medical expert testified Feb. 21. Afterward, prosecutors and defense lawyers couldn't agree on who should examine Callihan next. The new expert was ordered to examine Callihan and provide a written report on April 14 regarding Callihan's competency.