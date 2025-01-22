Addis woman loses home to fire, dog was rescued from burning house

ADDIS — A woman's home is considered a total loss after her house caught on fire Wednesday morning.

Cathy Lemoine said she was inside of her home and she began to smell something burning. She said she ran outside and saw her car port was on fire and it quickly spread to her home.

Lemoine said she ran inside to grab her belongings and two dogs. One of her dogs, Miss Bea, ran inside and she went to go rescue her.

"I started screaming for the dog. I couldn't find the dog, but by that time, the house was filling up with smoke," Lemoine said.

Lemoine ran outside and watched her home go up in flames with Miss Bea inside.

West Baton Rouge Fire Chief Butch Browning said responding to emergencies in weather conditions is challenging for first responders.

"The roads were icy, and you probably couldn't drive more than 25 miles per hour to get here. It's very difficult. Fire trucks that can usually get here in 5 minutes are getting there in 15 minutes with the road conditions," Browning said.

Civilians watched the firefighters extinguish what was left of the home, and to their surprise, they saw Miss Bea appear in the window.

Lemoine was reunited with Miss Bea and medics took her shortly after getting her oxygen and medical attention.

Lemoine said despite losing her home, she's glad to be alive and with Miss Bea.