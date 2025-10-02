Latest Weather Blog
Addis secures $7.5 million for new road to bypass blocked railroad crossing
ADDIS — After years of frustration from long train delays, Addis officials say relief is coming in the form of a new roadway.
Residents like Brian Wicks, who has lived in Addis for 13 years, say the blocked crossings can bring life in the town to a standstill.
"If it’s blocked on both ends, that 5 minutes, 10 minutes might make or break someone. Someone could lose their life," Wicks said.
The town announced it has locked down $7.5 million in state funding to extend Peter Messina Lane, creating a 6,200-foot stretch along the tracks that would connect to Sugar Mill Pond. The road would give residents — and first responders — a crucial alternate route when freight trains block the main crossings for hours at a time.
Mayor David Toups said the funding is a major step forward.
"I think this is a very positive thing for our community. I think it will benefit everyone in the long run. The main thing for me again is the safety part of it," Toups said.
The money comes from Louisiana’s Capital Outlay budget, split between $700,000 for studies and land work, and $6.8 million for construction. Addis will still need to contribute about $2.2 million locally, though town leaders hope donated land will offset some of that cost.
Construction is expected to take about five years to complete.
