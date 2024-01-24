65°
Latest Weather Blog
Addis Police Department finds missing 14-year-old
UPDATE: The Addis Police Department located the missing 14-year-old, Christopher Brisco, in good health.
ADDIS - The Addis Police Department is trying to locate a 14-year-old who was last seen Tuesday.
According to police, Christopher Brisco was last seen by his guardian at their residence on Cypress Hall Lane. He left on his bike in an unknown direction during the late afternoon hours.
Trending News
Brisco is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a camouflage jacket and black pants. Anyone with information is advised to contact the West Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-490-8599.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Adam Smith officially takes over as EBR Schools superintendent
-
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
Car left decaying at mechanic lot, shop owner owes thousands
-
State Supreme Court hears City of St. George arguments