Actor Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo night for senior living residents

TEXAS - Actor Matthew McConaughey got to spend some quality time with residents at a senior living facility by playing a virtual game of bingo.

The Actor joined residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas through Zoom. He was accompanied by his wife, mother, and three children.

In a video posted by the living facility, McConaughey can be heard calling out numbers as two seniors shout out "Bingo".

Alright, alright, alright! Matthew McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo night for residents at a senior living facility in Texas. https://t.co/xnqUAkcdU0 pic.twitter.com/hBi8DA06ZE — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2020

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” the post on Enclave’s Facebook reads. “Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”