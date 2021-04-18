69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Active shooter situation in Texas leaves three dead

Sunday, April 18 2021
Source: ABC News
By: Rachel Mipro
AUSTIN, Tx. - Authorities say three people were killed in an active shooting situation Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. Austin police are warning residents to shelter in place, as the situation is still ongoing.

Police say the shooting was most likely a domestic crime. 

The suspect is still at large.

