Active shooter reported at Colorado supermarket

2 hours 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, March 22 2021 Mar 22, 2021 March 22, 2021 4:55 PM March 22, 2021 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KMGH

BOULDER, CO - Officials are investigating reports of an active shooter at a grocery store in Colorado.

The Boulder Police Department posted an emergency notice on social media shortly before 4 p.m. Monday saying an active shooter was reported at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. 

A source with law enforcement told ABC News someone was shot in the parking lot and the shooter opened fire on officers when they arrived at the scene. 

This is a developing story. 

