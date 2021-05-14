Accused drug kingpin charged in multiple Baton Rouge killings released from jail

BATON ROUGE - The alleged leader of an extensive drug ring tied to multiple murders in the capital area has been released on bond.

Martrell Harris, who was arrested in March on two counts of first-degree murder and a count of burglary, was released Monday.

He is accused of ordering two killings and was initially held without bond in in the crimes.

Conditions for his bond were set in a court appearance last week. Judge Kelly Balfour set bond at $200,000 for each count of murder. Harris, who lives in Spring, Texas, must now live in Baton Rouge, wear an ankle monitor and meet an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. He is not permitted to have a gun or any contact with the families of the victims.

Harris is accused of hiring three men to lure out and kill Lorenzo Dixon in April 2017. He was also tied to the killing of a potential murder witness David Walker later that same year.

Dexter Collins, the alleged hitman in both killings, was released from jail after prosecutors decided they did not have enough evidence to pursue formal charges against him.