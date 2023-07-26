95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Accident on MSRB on I-10 WB leaves right lane blocked

Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Break down on the Mississippi River Bridge leaves the right lane blocked on 
I-10 WB at LA-30/Nicholson Dr.
Located on the WB I-10 upslope to the bridge, at the end of the St Ferdinand on ramp. 

