76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Acadian Ambulance honors Capital Region Paramedic, EMT of the Year

1 hour 57 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 1:09 PM April 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Kate Pringle and Kaydee Kidder

BATON ROUGE - Acadian Ambulance has chosen its 2025 Paramedic and EMT of the Year: two emergency officials who serve Livingston Parish. 

"Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional EMS personnel for their tireless work ethic and dedication. From across the company’s four-state service area, 32 finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee," Acadian said. 

Kate Pringle is a paramedic originally from England who was raised in Australia. She decided to become a paramedic after watching emergency officials respond to a crisis scene. Pringle has served in Livingston Parish for the past three years as a paramedic and a recruiter for specialized initiatives. 

Trending News

Kaydee Kidder is an EMT who was born in Baton Rouge. Kidder was initially in a nursing program but decided to become an EMT after her mother battled cancer and she saw emergency responders act firsthand. She now serves as a Field Training Officer and is in paramedic school, set to graduate in July. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days