Acadia Parish residents brace for Hurricane Delta by boarding windows, prepping sandbags

CROWLEY - Acadia Parish officials are urging Crowley residents to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta, though it is not mandatory. What is being enforced, however, is a city-wide curfew from dawn to dusk on Friday.

"I ain't worried about nothing right now. As long as that hurricane don't take me I'm good," Crowely resident Sharonda Suire said.

Some residents are unbothered by the forecast, but others are worried about what damage the storm surge may bring to the area.

"I'm concerned about high winds, being protected, and doing what we can. That's all we can do," Crowley Resident Carla Ard said.

Many business owners on 2nd Street Thursday prepping for those potentially high wind speeds and flying debris, boarding up their storefronts to protect the windows.

"The wind would be the worst thing for us, so we're are just going to have to see what the wind is going to do. Can't do nothing about it, so we are going to do the best we can," Ken Landry, who owns a feed and garden shop, said.

Crowley city workers have filled and distributed about 1,000 sandbags since Wednesday to help property owners keep out any floodwaters. The city's emergency services will temporarily suspend operations if and when wind speeds reach 60 miles per hour.