Acadia Parish: Officials identify body of deceased man as missing senior citizen

Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

ACADIA PARISH - The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a body found Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of James Gunnels, a senior citizen who went missing from Alexandria on Feb. 13.

According to KATC, a local farmer and one of his employees found the deceased man's body in a field shortly before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

The body was only several hundred yards away from a truck that belongs to the Gunnels.  

The truck was found on Blue Jay Road in Morse on Feb. 14. 

