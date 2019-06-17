Abita's Strawberry Lager now available year-round

ABITA SPRINGS - The Louisiana-based Abita Brewing Company says one if its favorite seasonal beers will now be available all year.

On Monday, the company announced its Abita Strawberry Lager will expand beyond its normal three-month run.

You asked. We delivered. Strawberry Lager is now available year-round! pic.twitter.com/fOkLLdbYit — Abita Beer (@TheAbitaBeer) May 28, 2019

“We created Strawberry Lager 15 years ago for a local strawberry festival and it took off immediately, becoming one of our most sought-after seasonal brews,” says David Blossman, President & CEO of Abita Brewing Co. “It was the first strawberry beer produced in the state. Fans have made it clear that they want it year-round, and we now have the capacity to make it year-round.”

Abita Strawberry Lager will continue to be distributed to each of its current markets across the country.