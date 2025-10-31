ABC, ESPN among channels YouTube TV users no longer have access to after contract negotiations fail

BATON ROUGE — YouTube TV users no longer have access to channels owned by Disney, including WBRZ and other ABC affiliates.

The channels were pulled from the service, a popular alternative to cable, after Disney and Google failed to reach a carriage agreement before Thursday's midnight deadline.

"Each time we renew our contracts with network partners, we advocate for fair pricing and greater flexibility to offer our subscribers the best possible live TV experience. Our current agreement with Disney has approached its renewal date, and we will not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s own live TV products," a message to subscribers read.

ABC released its own statement, saying that Google has "chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels."

"With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor," a spokesperson said. "We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible."

The blackout of Disney channels also affects ESPN, National Geographic, Freeform, FX and Disney Channel.