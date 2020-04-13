67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos diagnosed with virus despite lack of symptoms

3 hours 10 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 11:21 AM April 13, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth both tested positive for novel coronavirus. Photo: People

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos said though he did not experience any of the symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19, he recently tested positive for the virus.

Stephanopoulos, who anchors "Good Morning America," announced his diagnosis on the morning news show Monday

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said on "GMA." "I'm feeling great."

His wife, actress and comedian, Ali Wentworth, announced that she was diagnosed with the virus about two weeks ago.

In contrast with her asymptomatic husband, Wentworth said in an Instagram post on April 1 that she had "never been sicker."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days