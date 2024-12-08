'A very concerning reality:' Morganza Fire chief releases statement about fire tax denied by voters

MORGANZA - The Morganza Fire chief addressed voters less than 24 hours after a measure for a fire department tax was denied.

Chief Aaron Deshawn Edwards Sr. said that because the measure failed, the department now needs to make tough changes that will impact the community. The proposition would have increased property taxes by 15 mills, totaling nearly $300K each year for the next decade.

Chief Edwards said their current budget only allows for one firefighter available 24/7 instead of two. He says the current state will impact EMS response - which is now between 15 and 30 minutes.

The chief said that the fire rating could go down, which would mean homeowner premiums would go up.

"The tax measure was crucial for maintaining and improving our fire rating, which ultimately costs homeowners less in the long run compared to the potential increase in insurance costs associated with a negative impact on that rating. Unfortunately, this is becoming a very concerning reality," Edwards said in a statement.

To read his full statement, click here.