A shooting in Baton Rouge's Goodwood area leaves one woman injured
BATON ROUGE - A shooting in the Goodwood area left at least one person injured.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, shots were fired during an armed robbery on Braewood Avenue, near South Flannery Road.
Apparently, a woman was injured during the shooting.
Baton Rouge Police responded to the incident and the victim was taken to a local hospital.
Details regarding exactly what happened are limited but as authorities continue to investigate, more information will be provided.