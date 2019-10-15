71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

A shooting in Baton Rouge's Goodwood area leaves one woman injured

3 hours 11 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 October 15, 2019 4:20 AM October 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A shooting in the Goodwood area left at least one person injured. 

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, shots were fired during an armed robbery on Braewood Avenue, near South Flannery Road.

Apparently, a woman was injured during the shooting.

Baton Rouge Police responded to the incident and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Details regarding exactly what happened are limited but as authorities continue to investigate, more information will be provided.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days