A pair of LSU athletes nominated for upcoming ESPY's

BATON ROUGE - A pair of LSU athletes are nominated for ESPY's, ESPN's end of the sports year awards show which will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. on WBRZ from Los Angeles.

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels and LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant were both nominated in their "best college athlete" category and Bryant was a two-time nominee as she is also up for "best breakthrough athlete."

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is also up for the "best comeback athlete" award after he battled back from numerous injuries last season.

A list of The 2024 ESPYS nominees is available here and fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics

Stroud, Houston Texans

Juju Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Jayden Daniels, LSU Football

Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball

Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS