A pair of LSU athletes nominated for upcoming ESPY's

By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - A pair of LSU athletes are nominated for ESPY's, ESPN's end of the sports year awards show which will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. on WBRZ from Los Angeles.

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels and LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant were both nominated in their "best college athlete" category and Bryant was a two-time nominee as she is also up for "best breakthrough athlete."

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is also up for the "best comeback athlete" award after he battled back from numerous injuries last season. 

A list of The 2024 ESPYS nominees is available here and fans can cast their vote at ESPN.com/ESPYS

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

  • Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics
  • Stroud, Houston Texans
  • Juju Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball
  • Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

  • Simone Biles, Gymnast
  • Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball
  • Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
  • Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

  • Jayden Daniels, LSU Football
  • Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball
  • Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer
  • Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

  • Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics
  • Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
  • Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin Volleyball
  • Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

