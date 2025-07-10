'A modern travesty:' Louisiana Democrats express concerns over Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Democratic Party leaders called President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" spending package that was signed into law July 4 a "modern travesty."

While Republicans say the bill charts a sensible path forward for America, Democrats say the risk to those on Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program is too great.

"If you live inside of a rural community, a rural town, or a rural parish, you're going to be impacted the most. Because you make up the most of those who receive SNAP benefits, who receive Medicare or Medicaid, and who also need critical care and urgent care inside your particular areas," Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party Dadrius Lanus said Thursday.

One-third of Louisiana residents are on Medicaid, a program that provides health coverage to low-income people. Trump’s spending plan reduces how much money the program will receive by more than a trillion dollars over the next decade. It also adds requirements for people using the program.

The law required adults to work, volunteer, or attend school at least eighty hours a month to qualify for benefits. The changes take place in two years.