Louisiana leaders reflect on Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill', its effect on the state

BATON ROUGE - The massive “One Big Beautiful Bill,” passed by Republicans and backed by President Trump nationally, has some worried in Louisiana as it affects taxes, healthcare, and much more.

33% of Louisiana residents are on Medicaid, a program that provides health coverage to low-income people.

Trump’s new spending plan reduces how much money the program will receive by more than a trillion dollars over the next decade. It also adds requirements for people using the program.

"I think society is okay with saying first if we're going to give you free health care, health care insurance, then you need to bring something to the table," U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said.

The law required adults to work, volunteer, or attend school at least eighty hours a month to qualify for benefits. The changes take place in two years.

But other Louisiana delegates weren’t on board with the changes. In a statement, Congressman Cleo Fields said the cuts will put about 260,000 people in the state in a position to lose health care coverage.

Fields added that expanding the work requirements to receive benefits and shifting some payments to the state could put people at risk of having services reduced or eliminated.

The bill also included measures to remove taxes on tips and overtime.