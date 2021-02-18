A couple of freezing nights left in the forecast

South Louisiana woke up in the upper 30s today, but a couple more freezing nights are in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: There are no active watches, warnings, or advisories for the area today. Thursday will bring cloudy and cool conditions. Thick clouds will keep temperatures in the low 40s this afternoon. Clouds will give way this evening and any heat we get this afternoon will escape in the overnight hours. Temperatures will be dropping into the 20s tonight.

Up Next: Use cation on Friday morning just in case any leftover wet spots are frozen very early. The afternoon temperatures will be well above freezing and will melt away problem spots. Friday afternoon will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Friday night into Saturday morning will be the last night in the forecast with freezing temperatures, down in the 20s. Over the weekend we will see a significant warm-up with temperatures in the upper 50s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. A chance for rain returns to the forecast early next week. Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 60s as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

