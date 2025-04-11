A battle of top 10 Tigers this weekend as LSU baseball faces Auburn in road test

AUBURN, Ala. - No. 3 LSU baseball heads back on the road for a weekend series against No. 9 Auburn Tigers.

LSU is now on a nine-game win streak after a 5-3 comeback victory in the midweek against the Nicholls Colonels. The Tigers scored all five runs in the seventh inning to escape Thibodaux with a win.

LSU is 31-3 on the season, including a 10-2 record in SEC play, entering their series against Auburn. Auburn is 23-10 overall with a 6-6 record in conference play. Auburn won two of three games at home last weekend versus Alabama and defeated Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The LSU Tigers lead the all-time series 112-81 against Auburn, including a 2-1 series victory last season in Alex Box Stadium.

First pitch of the series between LSU and Auburn is set for Friday at 6 p.m. The games on Saturday and Sunday will start at 6 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. All three games will air on SEC Network+.