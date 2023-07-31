79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
9K East Baton Rouge Parish residents still out of power after Monday afternoon storm

Monday, July 31 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Monday afternoon's thunderstorm left 23,000 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish in the dark. 

As of 5:28 p.m., Entergy's outage map said 23,345 customers were out of power. Nearly 15,000 of those outages were concentrated between the Broadmoor, Sherwood Forest and Inniswold neighborhoods. 

By 10 p.m., only 9,734 customers were out of power but estimated restoration time was pushed back to 10 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Entergy officials said that four transmission structures were damaged in the storm when a roof flew off a building on South Choctaw on to train tracks. 

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said residents should call 211 if they are in need of emergency assistance or additional resources. 

