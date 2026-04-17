9-seed LSU women's tennis beats 1-seed Oklahoma to advance to SEC semifinals

Credit: LSU's Women's Tennis on Twitter

NORMAN, Okla. - The No. 9 seeded LSU women's tennis team pulled off a 4-3 upset over the first seeded Oklahoma Sooners to advance to the SEC semifinals for the first time in over a decade.

With the win, the Tigers (18-8) advance to the SEC semifinals for the first time since 2015 and the fifth time in program history. The Tigers previously made it to the semifinals in the 1991, 1995 and 2004 seasons as well.

"I’m extremely proud and excited for this team," head coach Taylor Fogleman said. "They’ve been working incredibly hard together to achieve something special. We’ll enjoy this one tonight, but we know there’s more ahead with another strong opponent tomorrow, whether it’s Texas or Georgia. We’ll rest, recover, and be ready for another great opportunity.”

LSU will take on the winner of Texas vs. Georgia in the SEC Tournament semifinal round on Saturday, Apr. 18, at 3:00 p.m. central.