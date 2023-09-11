93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

9/11 memorial events happening in and around the capital area Monday

6 hours 27 minutes 1 second ago Monday, September 11 2023 Sep 11, 2023 September 11, 2023 7:32 AM September 11, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Several memorial events will be held in and around Baton Rouge as America honors the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. 

At the West Baton Rouge courthouse, a memorial will be held at 9:11 a.m..

The Prairieville Fire Department will hold a memorial program at 9:30 a.m. at its facility on LA-73.

The Athletes for Hope Student-Athletes in the Baton Rouge area are hosting a service day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc of Baton Rouge on Jefferson Highway. 

Ascension Parish Fire District 1 is holding a memorial program at its main office on Airline Highway in Gonzales at 11:30 a.m..

Trending News

The American legion will host a remembrance event at 3 p.m. at its post on Wooddale Boulevard. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days