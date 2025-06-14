86-year-old woman dies after Centerville crash Friday morning

CENTERVILLE — An 86-year-old woman has died after a crash on Friday morning in Centerville, Louisiana State Police said.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 90 near the intersection with La. Highway 182 at around 10 a.m. Police say that Norma Clements was driving a Nissan Rogue when she pulled out in front of an oncoming Ford truck. Despite the truck driver's attempts to avoid a collision, the truck hit the Nissan in the left side.

Clements was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

LSP said that the driver of the truck was not impaired.