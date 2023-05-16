91°
Latest Weather Blog
85-year-old Marine graduates from Southeastern, receives standing ovation at commencement
HAMMOND - A very special graduate got the privilege to walk across the stage at Southeastern University's commencement Friday.
Kenneth Colona graduated with a degree in sociology at 85 years old. He was originally enrolled at the university in the 1950s but left to serve with the Marines full-time.
Colona returned to campus in 2010 at the age of 73 to complete his degree.
Trending News
He received a standing ovation during the ceremony.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
85-year-old Marine graduates from Southeastern
-
BRPD asking for public's assistance with identifying vehicle involved in fatal hit...
-
Police: Accused rapist beat up girlfriend who wouldn't appease his fecal fetish
-
Feud between exes led to Central shooting that killed 12-year-old girl; more...
-
Make-a-difference moms - Sunday Journal