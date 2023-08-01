97°
Latest Weather Blog
83-year-old man killed while cutting down tree at Covington home
COVINGTON - A man who was cutting a tree down at his home on Sunday was killed when the branch fell.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner, 83-year-old Thomas Baudean was working in his yard on Landmark Lane in Covington.
The coroner said Baudean died of blunt-force injuries when the tree he was cutting fell on him.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ahead of new school year, Ascension Public Schools share tips to keep...
-
Person badly hurt, four Entergy transmission structures damaged after roof collapse in...
-
Residents complaining to City-Parish about unsightly condition of old 'Dodge City' dealership
-
Following Nakamoto reports on Madison Brooks case, DA files protective order to...
-
Zachary police make arrest in teenage girl's murder, still looking for 2...